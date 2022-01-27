US, Britain may consider personal sanctions on Putin

WASHINGTON • The United States and Britain have said they would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, drawing a warning from the Kremlin that such a move would be destructive.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that personal sanctions on Mr Putin, though a rare step, could be considered as part of a concerted drive by the US and its allies to convince Moscow that any new aggression against Ukraine would bring swift and massive costs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US congressmen and senators discussing personal sanctions against Russia's top leaders were ignorant of the fact that they were legally barred from holding assets, property and bank accounts abroad.

Individual sanctions against Mr Putin would be "not painful (but) politically destructive", said Mr Peskov, who has previously said they would amount to severing diplomatic relations.

Asked about possible sanctions on Mr Putin, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky broadcaster: "We'll be bringing forward new legislation to make our sanctions regime tougher so we are able to target more companies and individuals in Russia. We will be bringing that forward in the next few days. I'm not ruling that out."

As officials from France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine began talks in Paris, Russia held new military drills on land and sea and moved more paratroops and fighter jets to Belarus, north of Ukraine, for what it describes as joint exercises there next month.

The four-way "Normandy format" talks, which have not been held for more than six months, are seen by the European powers as vital to remaining relevant in the broader dialogue with Moscow while the US and Nato hold separate crisis negotiations.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also said he would seek clarification over Russia's intentions towards Ukraine in a phone call with Mr Putin tomorrow amid rising fears of an attack by the Kremlin on its former Soviet republic.

Ukraine said Russia, which has gathered tens of thousands of troops near its border but denied plans to invade, was trying to sow panic.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow had not yet massed sufficient forces for a large-scale offensive, but that did not mean it could not do so later.

Nearly eight years after Russia seized Crimea and backed separatist fighters in Donbass in eastern Ukraine, the former Soviet republic has become the flash point in potentially the most dangerous East-West confrontation since the Cold War.

Russia says the crisis is being driven by Nato and US actions, and is demanding security guarantees from the West, including a promise by Nato never to admit Ukraine. Moscow sees Ukraine as a buffer between Russia and Nato countries.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Ukraine.

"Singaporeans who are in Ukraine are strongly advised to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely. They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety, and eRegister with MFA immediately at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg," it said yesterday in a press statement.

Singapore has no diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE