US, Britain, Canada pledge artillery for Ukraine

WASHINGTON • The leaders of the United States, Britain and Canada have pledged to send more artillery to Ukraine in the face of an all-out Russian assault in the east of the country.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted on Tuesday after they and other allied leaders took part in a secure video call as the Russian invasion reached a new phase.

Mr Biden is expected to announce in the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine of about the same size as the US$800 million (S$1.09 billion) one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. If the package is as large as expected, it would bring total US military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February to well over US$3 billion.

Asked by reporters during a visit to New Hampshire if the US would be sending more artillery to Ukraine, Mr Biden said yes.

In London, Mr Johnson told lawmakers: "This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them... in addition to many other forms of support."

Mr Trudeau said Canada would be sending heavy artillery, and promised to provide more details.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing Ukraine with security and economic and humanitarian aid.

"We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance," she said.

She added that the US was preparing another round of sanctions to impose on Moscow.

In their 90-minute video call, Mr Biden and the allies discussed diplomatic engagements and coordinated efforts to further impose "severe economic costs to hold Russia accountable", Ms Psaki said. They will coordinate through the Group of Seven (G-7), the European Union and Nato, she added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country will continue to support Ukraine militarily, even though it has practically maxed-out the weapons it can deliver from its own stocks. It is working with its armaments industry and other nations to send more.

Mr Scholz is facing growing frustration at home and abroad with what critics say is his lack of leadership on Ukraine. Speaking after a call with Western allies, he said they were coordinating more weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Asked, however, if Germany would send Leopard tanks, he said the Western allies - not just Berlin - agreed it made sense to send Ukraine arms it could immediately deploy. Thus, the allies would enable East European countries to hand over Soviet weapons it is familiar with by committing to replacing them, he said.

Others on the call included European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and the leaders of Italy, Japan and Poland.

A French presidential adviser said the allies discussed how to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war if it is not part of Nato and its automatic defence mechanism known as Article 5. "Our country is ready to provide security guarantees," the official said. "It would be military supplies so that it can deal with a new attack or, possibly, guarantees that would see us get involved if Ukraine is attacked in a way where we could assess how to assist it."

These guarantees would look more like the defence clause the EU has among its members, the French official said, rather than a defence mechanism similar to Nato's Article 5, which triggers automatic military support if a member is attacked.

Allies also discussed the need to persuade non-EU, non-G-7 countries to treat the war in Ukraine as an issue that concerns world peace, and not just Europe or the West, the official said.

