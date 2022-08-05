US basketball star Brittney Griner gets 9-year prison term in Russia

KHIMKI (Russia) • A Russian court last night sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

Judge Anna Sotnikova gave the sentence, saying Griner would also have to pay a fine of one million roubles (S$22,560).

US President Joe Biden said the court's ruling was "unacceptable".

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," he said.

Her sentencing could pave the way for a high-profile prisoner swop between Russia and the United States that would include the 31-year-old athlete and an imprisoned Russian who was once a prolific arms dealer.

Griner had pleaded with the judge earlier in the day not to "end her life" with a harsh prison sentence, before breaking down in tears in court.

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association star.

She was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty but said she had neither intended to bring a banned substance to Russia nor to hurt anybody.

"I made an honest mistake, and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn't end my life here," Griner said in court.

The case threw the Texan athlete into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

"I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that is far from this courtroom," Griner said.

REUTERS