US asks UN Security Council to condemn Russia for 'sham' referendums in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States will introduce a resolution at the United Nations Security Council condemning referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, the US Ambassador to the UN said on Tuesday.

The resolution, to be introduced jointly with Albania, will call on member states not to recognise any altered status of Ukraine and also obligate Russia to withdraw its troops, envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at a council meeting.

"Russia's sham referenda, if accepted, will open a pandora's box that we cannot close," she said.

The United States is working quickly to introduce a resolution, a US official said, providing no details on when it would become official.

Russia has the ability to veto a resolution, but Thomas-Greenfield said: "If Russia chooses to shield itself from accountability here in the Council, we will then look to the UN General Assembly to send an unmistakable message to Moscow."

The council, which has met over 20 times on Ukraine this year, has been unable to take meaningful action because Russia is a permanent veto-wielding member along with the United States, France, Britain and China.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, did not directly address the resolution Thomas-Greenfield said the United States would introduce but told the meeting that the referendums were conducted transparently and upholding electoral norms.

"This process is going to continue if Kyiv does not recognize its mistakes and its strategic errors and doesn't start to be guided by the interests of its own people and not blindly carry out the will of those people who are playing them," he said.

Ukraine has said voting was carried out at gunpoint in many cases.