US ambassador to France banned from meeting French government

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Ambassador to France Charles Kushner walks on the day of a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing", at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, on Sept 4, 2025.

PARIS - France on Feb 23 moved to block US envoy Charles Kushner from having access to government ministers, after he failed to show up to after being summoned to explain comments on the killing of a French far-right activist last week.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot summoned Mr Kushner after the US embassy in Paris on Feb 22 reposted comments by the Trump administration in Washington about activist Quentin Deranque.

Mr Deranque, 23, died from head injuries following clashes between radical-left and far-right supporters on the sidelines of a Feb 12 protest against a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party in Lyon.

Mr Barrot on Feb 22 denounced any attempts to exploit the killing “for political ends” and summoned Mr Kushner for a meeting at 7pm local time on Feb 23.

But a diplomatic source told AFP that the ambassador – whose son, Jared, is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka – sent a senior official from the embassy in his place, citing personal commitments.

“In light of this apparent failure to grasp the basic requirements of the ambassadorial mission and the honour of representing one’s country, the minister (Barrot) has requested that he (Kushner) no longer be allowed direct access to members of the French government,” the foreign ministry said.

Mr Kushner would, however, be permitted to continue his diplomatic duties and have “exchanges” with officials, it added in a statement.

The US administration had denounced far-left political violence and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also weighed in, triggering a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged her to stop “commenting on what happens in other countries”.

Mr Kushner, who took up his post in Paris in 2025, had already been summoned to the foreign ministry at the end of August, after the French government took exception to his criticism that Macron was not tackling antisemitism.

The US charge d’affaires – the ambassador’s de facto deputy – attended that meeting. AFP