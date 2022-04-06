US, allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings

LVIV (REUTERS) - The United States and its allies on Wednesday (April 6) prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes" demanding commensurate punishment.

Western sanctions on Russia over its nearly six-week invasion of its neighbour gained new impetus this week after dead civilians shot at close range were discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, seized back from Russian forces.

Russia denied targeting civilians in Bucha and described evidence presented as a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

New sanctions set to be unveiled on Wednesday are in part a response to Bucha, the White House said.

The measures, coordinated between Washington, Group of Seven advanced economies and the European Union, will target Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said.

Proposed EU sanctions, which the bloc's 27 member states must approve, would ban buying Russian coal and prevent Russian ships from entering EU ports.

EU executive Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was working on banning oil imports, as well. Europe, which obtains about a third of its natural gas from Russia, has been wary of the economic impact a total ban on Russian energy would bring.

But signalling strengthening EU resolve, Germany's foreign minister said the coal ban was the first step towards an embargo on all Russian fossil fuel imports. Ukraine says banning Russian gas is vital to securing a deal to end the war in peace talks.

After an impassioned address to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said new sanctions "against Russia must be commensurate with the gravity of the occupiers' war crimes," calling it a "crucial moment" for Western leaders.

"If after that Russian banks function as usual, if after that the transit of goods to Russia continues as usual, if after that EU countries pay Russia for energy as usual, then the political fate of some leaders will not develop as usual," he said a video statement.

New Zealand said on Wednesday it would impose a 35 per cent tariff on all imports from Russia and extend export bans on industrial products connected to strategic Russian industries.

"The images and reports emerging of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine is abhorrent and reprehensible, and New Zealand continues to respond to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's mindless acts of aggression," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

Shifting battles

Since launching its invasion on Feb 24, Russia has failed to capture a single major city in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine.

The Kremlin's position is rejected by Ukraine, a parliamentary democracy, and the West as a pretext for an unprovoked invasion that has uprooted a quarter of the country's population.

Russia's forces mostly withdrew from near Kyiv last week after getting bogged down by Ukrainian resistance. Russia has now shifted its offensive towards Ukraine's south and east.

The United States has agreed to provide an additional US$100 million (S$136 million) in assistance to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-armour systems, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.