US accuses Russia of 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain

WASHINGTON • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said there are "credible reports" that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for profit.

Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropists, non-governmental organisations and private sector entities on Monday, Mr Blinken said the alleged theft was part of broader Russian actions during its war in Ukraine that have hit Ukraine's ability to export its wheat crop and worsened a global food security crisis.

"There are credible reports, as we saw in one of our leading newspapers today, that Russia is pilfering Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit," Mr Blinken said, an apparent reference to a New York Times report that said Washington last month warned 14 countries, mostly in Africa, that Russia was trying to ship stolen Ukrainian grain to buyers overseas.

Ukraine has accused Russia of shipping Ukrainian grain to countries including Turkey and Syria.

Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stormed out of a UN Security Council meeting on Monday as European Council president Charles Michel addressed the 15-member body and accused Moscow of fuelling a global food crisis with its invasion of Ukraine.

The NYT report said Russia has bombed, blockaded and plundered the grain production capacity of Ukraine, which accounts for one-tenth of global wheat exports.

The United States has warned that the Kremlin is trying to profit from that plunder by selling the stolen wheat to drought-stricken countries in Africa, some facing possible famine.

In mid-May, the US sent an alert to the 14 countries that Russian cargo vessels were leaving ports near Ukraine laden with what a State Department cable described as "stolen Ukrainian grain".

The American alert about the grain has only sharpened the quandary for African countries, many already feeling trapped between East and West, as they potentially face a hard choice between, on one hand, benefiting from possible war crimes and displeasing a powerful Western ally, and on the other, refusing cheap food at a time when wheat prices are soaring and hundreds of thousands of people are starving.

The alarm sounded by Washington reinforced Ukrainian government accusations that Russia has stolen up to 500,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, worth US$100 million (S$138 million), since Russia's invasion in February.

Much of it has been trucked to ports in Russia-controlled Crimea, then transferred to ships, including some under Western sanctions, Ukrainian officials say.

Last Friday, the head of the African Union, President Macky Sall of Senegal, met in Russia with President Vladimir Putin, in an effort to secure grain supplies from the country.

Critics said the trip, during which Mr Sall referred to his "dear friend Vladimir", played straight into Mr Putin's hands by offering him yet another tool to leverage divisions in the international response to his brutal assault on Ukraine.

But many African nations are already ambivalent about the punishing Western campaign of sanctions against Russia for reasons that include their dependence on Russian arms sales, lingering Cold War-era sympathies and perceptions of Western double standards.

Russia and Ukraine normally supply about 40 per cent of wheat needed in Africa, where prices of the grain have risen 23 per cent in the past year, the UN says.

In the Horn of Africa region, a devastating drought has left 17 million people hungry, mostly in parts of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, according to the UN. More than 200,000 people in Somalia are on the brink of famine.

Faced with such pressing needs, many African countries are unlikely to hesitate before buying Russian-supplied grain, no matter where it comes from, said Dr Hassan Khannenje, director of the Horn International Institute for Strategic Studies, a research body in Kenya.

"This is not a dilemma," Dr Khannenje said. "Africans don't care where they get their food from, and if someone is going to moralise about that, they are mistaken."

Ukrainian officials said the solution to Africa's food problem is greater global pressure to end the war, not purchases of looted grain.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said yesterday the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to resume grain shipments.

