Ursula Von der Leyen rules out working with ‘Putin’s friends’ in next EU parliament

BRUSSELS - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Feb 21 ruled out working with Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “friends” in the next EU parliament, two days after announcing she is seeking a second term.

As the chosen candidate of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), Ms von der Leyen was asked whether she would cooperate with a future majority that included the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR).

“Those who are defending our values against Putin’s friends, these are the ones with which I want to work,” Ms von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels, at a press conference with the EPP’s leader, Mr Manfred Weber.

While noting that the EU’s June elections would change the make-up of groups in parliament, Ms von der Leyen drew a red line regarding parties considered pro-Russian.

“It’s important that I work with pro-European, pro-Nato, pro-Ukrainian, clearly supporters of our democratic values, groups,” she replied.

“Putin’s friends: impossible,” she said.

Polls suggest far-right parties will make big inroads when the 27-nation EU votes on June 6-9, rolling back left and centre-left parties in parliament.

The elections will kick off a reshuffle of the EU’s top jobs that will set the direction for the bloc of 450 million people over the next five years.

In the current legislature, the EPP, the largest group in terms of seat numbers, has joined forces with the centre-left Socialists & Democrats and the centrist Renew Europe – the second- and third-largest groups respectively.