Ursula von der Leyen proposes green deal in bid to clinch EU's top job

STRASBOURG (BLOOMBERG) - Ursula von der Leyen of Germany made a final pitch to become European Commission president, telling lawmakers at the EU Parliament she would pursue policies to protect the climate and improve social justice.

The Christian Democratic nominee directed her appeal to left-of-centre members of the European Union's legislature in Strasbourg, France, where she needs to secure an absolute majority in a secret ballot at 6pm on Tuesday (July 16, midnight in Singapore).

With 747 of the assembly's 751 seats currently filled, the threshold for victory is 374 votes.

"I will put forward a green deal for Europe," Ms von der Leyen, 60, said during a speech in which she switched between English, German and French.

She also said: "I want better protection for those who lose their job."

An ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ms von der Leyen would succeed Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg as commission chief in November for a five-year term and become the first woman in the EU's most powerful policymaking post.

The Brussels-based commission is the 28-nation bloc's executive arm, which proposes and enforces European laws on everything from car emissions to energy pipelines. It also monitors national economies, negotiates trade deals, runs a diplomatic service, manages the bloc's budget and acts as Europe's competition authority.

Ms von der Leyen, Germany's defence minister, was unexpectedly tapped on July 2 by EU national leaders for the commission presidency after they were deadlocked for weeks over official candidates fielded by Europe's main political parties.

The EU Parliament, where the Christian Democrats are the biggest group with 24 per cent of the seats, had called on the government chiefs to avoid a traditional backroom deal on the nomination and to select one of the formal contenders.

The Socialists, the No. 2 faction with a fifth of the assembly's seats, were stung that their candidate - Dutchman Frans Timmermans - was sidelined even after he gained the late support of Dr Merkel herself. Mr Timmermans, currently the commission's principal vice-president, ran into firm opposition from other Christian Democratic party bosses, leaders in eastern Europe and the Italian prime minister.

Ms von der Leyen has spent the past two weeks seeking to woo various political factions in the EU Parliament, offering policy commitments in the process.

With the support of the 182-strong Christian Democrats and 108-member Liberals, she has focused her efforts on the Socialists, who number 153 and have been split.

On Monday, Ms von der Leyen sent the group written pledges to undertake more ambitious action on everything from climate change to social rights.