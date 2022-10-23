Urgency lacking as TB passes Covid-19 as biggest killer: Expert

GENEVA - Following gargantuan global efforts against Covid-19, tuberculosis is once again the world’s biggest infectious killer, a top expert said, lamenting the lack of focus on rooting out TB.

Dr Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, hailed the swift and dramatic progress to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic, with a vast array of safe and effective vaccines, tests and treatments developed in the space of two years.

“But the juxtaposition with TB is pretty stark,” he said in a recent interview.

Tuberculosis, once called consumption, was the world’s biggest infectious killer before the arrival of Covid-19, with 1.5 million people dying from the disease each year.

With global Covid-19 deaths steadily declining, “TB has regained the dubious distinction,” Dr Spigelman said.

The TB Alliance, a non-profit working to develop and deliver faster-acting and affordable drugs against the disease, especially in poorer countries, points out that based on the annual death rate, TB kills 4,109 people a day.

That compares to 1,449 people a day dying due to Covid-19, calculated from the 40,578 deaths reported in the past 28 days on the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

Major setback

But unlike Covid-19, there appears to be little, and even waning, interest in taking on TB.

In fact, the pandemic had a devastating impact on efforts to battle tuberculosis, with TB hospitals taken over for Covid-19 care, and lockdowns preventing patients from coming in for diagnosis and care.

As a result, the number of annual TB deaths swelled for the first time in a decade in 2020.

“We went from what I honestly consider to be unbelievably slow progress, but at least progress, to a reversal,” Spigelman said.

“It has been a major setback,” he said.

While billions of dollars were being thrown at the Covid-19 fight, global economic woes and swelling geopolitical tensions prompted top donors towards the TB battle to tighten their purse strings.