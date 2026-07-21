Uproar in France over reintroduction of bee-harming pesticides

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A demonstration near the French National Assembly in Paris on July 20, ahead of a vote on an emergency agriculture Bill.

PARIS – Environmentalists in France were outraged on July 21 as Parliament looked set to authorise some farmers to use two bee-harming pesticides banned in France but allowed in the European Union.

Environment Minister Monique Barbut could resign if the Senate later in the day approves the reintroduction of acetamiprid and flupyradifurone, her team has said.

Proponents say French sugar beet, apple and hazelnut farmers need the insecticides – forbidden in France since 2018 and 2019, respectively – to help them compete with their European counterparts.

But opponents argue they are dangerous to bees and human health.

The National Assembly early on July 21 approved an agriculture Bill that includes the measures, and the right-leaning Senate was expected to back the measure in a final vote on July 21.

The vote comes after the Constitutional Council, the country’s highest court, in 2025 struck down a provision in another Bill trying to reintroduce acetamiprid, saying it posed risks to human health, after more than two million people signed a petition against it.

“The government and its allies are trampling on science, health, the environment, and the will of the people,” said Greenpeace after the National Assembly passed the farming Bill.

Henri Clement, of the French Beekeeping Union, told regional media outlet Ici Gard Lozere the measure was “absolutely catastrophic”.

Research has found acetamiprid can poison honey bees, affecting their foraging capacity and memory, while a 2024 study suggested flupyradifurone could be lethal to some bees.

Most leftists in the lower house this week voted against the reintroduction of the two pesticides, but backing from the far right and many centrists meant it passed.

The left has said it would appeal to the Constitutional Council if the Senate approved the measure.

Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard has defended the agriculture Bill as necessary to address discontent among farmers after protests this winter.

She has stressed health authorities would only approve use of the pesticides in certain areas for limited periods “on the condition there is no impact on human health or on the environment, there is an emergency situation” and “there is no alternative”. AFP