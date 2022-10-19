Under-fire Kyiv still finding first victims of war

BUCHA, Ukraine - The cruise missiles had just finished smashing into Kyiv when Tetyana Telyzhenko buried the mutilated body of her tortured son in the capital’s traumatised suburb of Bucha.

Tuesday’s strikes appeared to be aimed at Ukrainian power stations that Russian-guided suicide drones had failed to reach the previous day.

But the body of Tetyana’s 44-year-old son Oleksiy had been missing since his capture in Russia’s aborted assault on Kyiv in the first weeks of the war in March.

Tetyana never saw her son’s corpse after its discovery in a random field last month.

Her granddaughter decided it would be too much.

“She wouldn’t let me see his interrogation video either,” the grieving mother said.

“She told me that I wouldn’t recognise him after what they had done to him.”

The Russians have launched a punishing new air assault on Ukraine’s biggest cities after failing to seize them in the first eight months of war.

Punishing air assault

This has pierced the euphoric mood that permeated Kyiv after its residents took up arms and pushed the Russians back – at monumental cost.

One of these men was Oleksiy.

UN investigators concluded last month that “war crimes” had been committed by Russian forces in Kyiv suburbs such as Bucha and Irpin.