Uncertain future for UK's small businesses hit by new lockdown

LONDON • Business has been tough for Ms Mandy Yin, chef and owner of a Malaysian restaurant and takeaway in London, since she tentatively reopened in June after being forced to shut down for two months during Britain's first national coronavirus lockdown.

Ms Yin has just about managed to keep her eateries afloat, simplifying menus to make them easier to execute with a smaller staff, branching out into selling deli items and negotiating a 50 per cent rent reduction, but it has been a titanic struggle.

"On average, takings are very low," Ms Yin said.

"I see about £100 (S$177), £200 maximum a day, which is not enough. It's not sustainable. But I'm trying to just keep going to keep my staff employed."

Now, with Covid-19 infections once again rising at an alarming rate, comes a new hammer blow - a second national lockdown, which started yesterday.

Over the next four weeks, cafes and restaurants must close except to offer takeaway food.

Even before the latest measures, hospitality was one of the hardest-hit sectors in an economy that shrank a record 20 per cent during the previous lockdown, and it has been slow to recover.

Last month, two-thirds of businesses in the sector reported sales were still lower than a year earlier, compared with under half of businesses in the broader economy.

Hospitality workers have also been some of the most likely to lose their jobs.

In theory, Ms Yin can keep going with her takeaway business, but she fears that in practice footfall will tail off even further as non-essential shops shut down and people are urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Business survival looks uncertain.

"I'm not going to close. I'm just going to keep going and hope that there will be enough customers," she said.

One of the most devastating aspects of the pandemic has been the damage done to businesses that were not only viable but thriving.

Before Covid-19, Ms Yin's Sambal Shiok restaurant was garnering rave reviews in national newspapers and bustling with an enthusiastic clientele - so much so that Ms Yin was keen to expand, opening her takeaway outlet, Nasi, in March.

She took out a large loan to get Nasi up and running, only for it to close just four days after it started.

The debt has compounded her difficulties.

Mr Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at online trading firm CMC Markets, said the survival of many small businesses like Ms Yin's would depend in large part on government action.

The government has already reduced business taxes, introduced a furlough scheme for staff and offered low-interest loans and grants for establishments forced to close.

