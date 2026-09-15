UN weighs moving Ukraine aid supplies underground after warehouse hits

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Firefighters working at the site of a warehouse hit during a wave of Russian drone and air strikes on Sept 9, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

GENEVA - The UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine said on Sept 15 his organisation is considering moving aid supplies underground to dodge Russian strikes, which have hit 10 of its warehouses so far in 2026, destroying millions of dollars’ worth of supplies.

One of the World Health Organization’s main warehouses containing medical supplies was hit earlier in September, and other strikes have destroyed hygiene kits and children’s school supplies, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, told Reuters in Geneva.

“These deliberate attacks on warehousing capacities (...) is a new trend of the last few months,” he said, after briefing states on needs in Ukraine in the fifth year since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He said they are weighing moving supplies into underground bunkers and are delaying purchases of aid supplies until the last minute to reduce exposure to strikes.

“This feels increasingly like the front line is moving into the air,” he said. “That means extra cost also to the taxpayers, who at the end of the day pay for the goods that the UN and other humanitarians bring in,” he said, adding that such costs were not foreseen in the body’s US$2.3 billion (S$2.9 billion) aid budget for 2026.

The UN is investing in equipment to protect staff, such as more armoured vehicles and drone detection devices and is considering growing Ukrainian requests for mobile drone shelters in the streets, such as near bus shelters, as civilian casualties rise, he said. REUTERS