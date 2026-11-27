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Armed conflict and violence are the main reasons for acute food insecurity around the globe, say UN food agencies. But dramatic climate events are another driver.

ROME – UN food agencies warned on Nov 27 of worsening hunger over the next six months in 16 mostly African areas, with ongoing conflicts exacerbating already dire conditions in countries like Sudan and Yemen.

While armed conflict and violence are the main reasons for acute food insecurity around the globe, dramatic climate events, including El Nino, are another driver, the joint report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

The Rome-based agencies listed Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria and Yemen as the areas of highest concern in its early warning about 16 “hunger hot spots” from December until May 2027.

Famine remains a “plausible” risk in parts of Sudan – including North Darfur – and South Sudan, the report found.

The risk of worsening hunger comes amid a rise in “political violence events” around the world, up by more than 15% over the same period a year earlier, which has prompted “alarming levels of displacement in recent months”, particularly in South Sudan and Yemen.

In the five countries most at risk, all repeatedly cited on the hot spot list since 2022, humanitarian assistance has declined by nearly two-thirds over the 2022-2025 period, from US$5.1 billion (S$6.6 billion) to US$2 billion.

“While conflict, economic shocks, climate extremes and access constraints have remained the primary drivers of these crises, declining humanitarian resources have reduced the capacity to sustain gains and mitigate worsening conditions,” wrote FAO and WFP.

While past humanitarian assistance helped avert famine, “the gains proved fragile and of limited duration: severe acute food insecurity risks – including risk of famine – re-emerged within a few years”.

Also classified as a “very high concern” are Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo – which is also struggling to contend with an outbreak of Ebola – and Palestine, as well as Haiti, where expanding gang violence has displaced 1.5 million people and disrupted humanitarian access.

New additions to the list are Chad, Uganda, the Southern Africa region and the Central American Dry Corridor, a tropical dry forest extending from Guatemala to Costa Rica, with the latter two regions expected to be hit by the effects of El Nino, adversely affecting crops.

The list also includes Mali, Myanmar and Madagascar.

“Targeted humanitarian action is urgently needed to save lives and livelihoods across all hunger hot spots,” read the report.

“In hot spots of highest concern, such action is critical to prevent starvation and loss of life.”

Too much or little rain

El Nino – the ocean warming phenomenon that is disrupting weather patterns globally, provoking devastating droughts or intense storms – is also playing a major adverse role in areas.

Some 49 million more people could be pushed into acute food insecurity by the end of 2027 due to 2026’s particularly intense El Nino lasting through next spring, the report estimated.

“El Nino-related rainfall deficits and elevated temperatures have already contributed to crop losses in the Central American Dry Corridor and Eastern Africa, while also threatening the upcoming agricultural season in Southern Africa,” said the report, noting that wet conditions till end-December are expected to increase the risk of floods in areas of Eastern Africa.

In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, “winter rains and localised flooding could worsen conditions for displaced households – damaging inadequate shelters and further disrupting essential services and humanitarian operations”, it read.

Anticipatory measures such as adapted seeds and better protection of livestock and water supplies, along with timely assistance, can make a difference.

But a FAO-WFP plan faces a funding shortfall of US$125 million, the agencies said. AFP