UN seeks new host for climate talks after Chile withdraws

LONDON • The UN is seeking a new host for this year's round of climate talks in December, after the withdrawal of Chile which is facing raging street protests.

The talks, called COP25, were scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from Dec 2 to 13, but protests in the South American country over inequality have left 18 people dead and ground the city to a halt at times.

The talks are aimed at fleshing out the details of the implementation of the landmark Paris Agreement climate pact, amid calls for urgent action from environmental groups and climate protesters.

"Earlier today, I was informed of the decision by the government of Chile not to host COP25 in view of the difficult situation that the country is undergoing," UN climate change executive secretary Patricia Espinosa said in a statement yesterday.

"We are exploring alternative hosting options," she added.

The so-called Conference of the Parties (COP) is the formal meeting of parties to the United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). They are usually held annually and the first one was held in 1995.

This is the first time that a nation has pulled out of hosting the meeting with just a month to go. Brazil withdrew its candidacy for hosting COP25 last year, citing fiscal and budgetary constraints.

A spokesman for the UNFCCC said the aim was to keep the conference in December but that might not be possible with many venues already booked.

According to the UNFCCC website, the COP meets in Bonn, Germany, the seat of the secretariat, unless a party offers to host. As the presidency of the COP rotates among Africa, Asia, South America and the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe and Western Europe, there is a tendency for the venue to also shift among these groups.

