UN Security Council likely to meet Wednesday on Red Sea, says French UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. Security Council may meet as early as Wednesday on the situation in the Red Sea, the French ambassador to the United Nations, whose country assumed the council presidency, said on Tuesday.

"It's likely the council will meet on the issue sooner, probably even tomorrow," Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere told a news conference when asked about the international response to attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Red Sea shipping.

"The situation is bad," he said. "There is a repetition of violations and military actions in this area." REUTERS

