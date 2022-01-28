UN says no rights report on China's Xinjiang before Olympics

GENEVA (AFP) - The UN acknowledged on Friday (Jan 28) that a widely anticipated report on human rights in Xinjiang, where China stands accused of serious abuses against minority Uighur Muslims, will not be published before the Olympics.

Pressure has been mounting on the United Nations Rights Office to publish its report quickly, amid fears that China will use the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, which start next week, to distract from alleged wide-scale rights violations in Xinjiang.

Last week, lawmakers in Washington, which accuses China of genocide against Uighurs in the far western region, called for the urgent release of the report.

The call has been echoed by rights groups, which charge that at least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been held in camps in Xinjiang - allegations Beijing vehemently denies.

In mid-December, rights office spokesman Rupert Colville had said the report was expected out in "a few weeks", but on Friday he told journalists it was now "clear it is not going to come out before the Olympics start".

UN rights chief visit?

His comment came after Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper indicated that Beijing had agreed to a long-awaited visit to Xinjiang by UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet after the Olympics end on Feb 20 - hinting that, in exchange, it expected her office to hold off publishing the report.

Mr Colville said the way the paper had characterised the situation was "not correct in our view", insisting that the report and Ms Bachelet's visit were "separate" issues.

"There are still ongoing discussions about a possible visit during the first half of this year," he said.

"(But) the parameters of that visit are still very much under discussion."

"Clearly it's not going to take place before the start of the Olympics."

Beijing has long said Ms Bachelet would be welcome to visit Xinjiang, but has so far not agreed to allow her the "meaningful and unfettered access" she has been seeking.

"From our side, it's important that such a visit be meaningful, with unsupervised access to a wide range of civil society actors and locations, as well as a level of engagement with government officials," Mr Colville said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian meanwhile said on Friday that Beijing stood by its longstanding invitation and would welcome Ms Bachelet "to come to China and visit Xinjiang".