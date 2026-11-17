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Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands on Nov 16 unveiled plans for the first such facility outside the European Union.

GENEVA – UN rights chief Volker Turk voiced concern on Nov 17 about a plan by five EU countries to set up a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda, saying it raised human rights risks.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands on Nov 1 6 unveiled plans for the first such facility outside the European Union.

The centre is expected to host migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected and who have exhausted all avenues of appeal in one of the five countries.

“We know how difficult, politicised and polarising migration issues have become,” Turk said in a statement.

“While we are not privy to the text of the proposal, we are concerned about the human rights risks raised by the proposed transfer of people from five EU countries to Rwanda, where they have no genuine connection and which has its own set of human rights challenges.”

Turk said the solution was not finding faraway countries or in externalising human rights obligations.

“The response lies in a deeper analysis of the drivers behind migration,” he said, including inequalities, geopolitical tensions and economic disadvantages.

Turk called for a comprehensive approach anchored in human rights, “including through the expansion of regular migration pathways and with recognition of the enormous contributions of migrants to European societies and economies”.

Arrivals of asylum seekers have steadily declined over the past three years, as the EU struck deals with a host of countries in Africa and the Middle East to stem departures.

UN refugees chief Barham Salih took part in a meeting in Vienna with the five EU countries and Rwanda.

He called for “preserving the integrity of asylum systems, ensuring respect for international refugee and human rights law, and reinforcing international responsibility-sharing”, a statement said.

The UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said it had received a request from Rwanda for operational support, which it could offer, provided international standards are upheld.

“IOM’s assistance would begin only once individuals have arrived,” the UN migration agency said.

“It would focus on access to essential services, potentially including healthcare, mental health and psychosocial support, information and counselling, protection screening and referral, and support for access to the local labour market for those integrating locally.”

The five EU countries have expressed hope to have a centre up and running in 2027.

Diplomatic sources say the Rwanda hub will be initially run as a pilot, hosting about 100 people. AFP