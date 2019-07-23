UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies at 72

VIENNA • The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, Mr Yukiya Amano, has died after suffering poor health for some time, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said yesterday, as international tensions run high over Iran's nuclear activities.

The Japanese diplomat, who was 72, had held the IAEA's top job since December 2009.

"The secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of director-general (DG) Yukiya Amano," the IAEA said in a statement.

It said Mr Amano died on July 18. But his family had informed the IAEA only on Sunday, "with the specific request not to disclose it until the family funeral had taken place on July 22 in a quiet atmosphere". No details were given about the cause of death, but Mr Amano had been ill for some months.

During his 10 years at the helm, Mr Amano oversaw the signing of a landmark deal in 2015 between Iran and six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - under which the Islamic republic agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. But tensions have been rising since US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in May last year.

Mr Amano's third term as IAEA chief had originally been due to expire in November 2021, but he had been expected to announce his intention to step down early because of undisclosed health reasons.

The IAEA said its flag over its headquarters in Vienna had been lowered to half-mast.

Iran and the US quickly paid tribute to the late Japanese diplomat.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his "deep condolences" in a tweet, saying: "I commend his skilful & professional performance as DG of IAEA."

Washington's ambassador to the two international organisations in Vienna, Ms Jackie Wolcott, said the US "and all nuclear non-proliferation advocates have lost a great friend, and the United Nations family has lost an exceptional public servant".

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he "always admired (Mr Amano's) wisdom and foresight - his ability to make informed decisions in the most difficult circumstances".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE