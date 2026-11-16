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UN labour agency chief Houngbo wins second term, AI and funding in focus

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Gilbert Houngbo, International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General, attends a press conference, in Seville, Spain, July 1, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Gilbert Houngbo, International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General, attends a press conference, in Seville, Spain, July 1, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

GENEVA, Nov 16 - The head of the UN labour agency, Togo's Gilbert Houngbo, won a second five-year term on Monday as he confronts challenges ranging from the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs to a funding crisis caused by US non-payments.

• In his acceptance speech, the International Labour Organization's first African head described AI's transformation of the labour market as the key challenge.

• "Our organisation should be at the vanguard of these reflections such that technological progress can remain at the service of human beings," he said, speaking in French.

• The ILO faces a financial crisis and has said it may have to cut its own workforce because the United States, its traditional top contributor, has withheld payments.

• Photographs and posters from staff protests against job cuts were piled up in the corridors of the ILO's Geneva headquarters on Monday.

• The Trump administration has slashed funding to the UN and left many commitments unpaid, urging reforms amid what it sees as waste and inefficiency.

• The ILO appointed a US official as its deputy head in April before rescinding the appointment over US late payments, Reuters reported in June. The post remains vacant.

• Spanish labour minister Yolanda Diaz — who dropped out of the race for the top ILO job earlier on Monday after a key union endorsed Houngbo — criticised the current leadership, saying it had led the 107-year-old organisation into the "worst crisis in its history".

• "If nothing changes, the ILO will continue to decline," she said in a statement announcing her withdrawal.

• Houngbo's second five-year mandate will start in October 2027. He won with 51 of the 56 votes cast. The other five were abstentions. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.