UN inspectors to stay at Ukraine nuclear plant to ensure safety

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - At least two United Nations inspectors will remain on a permanent basis to ensure safety at a Russian-held nuclear plant after the UN atomic agency said the site had been "violated" by the fighting in Ukraine.

A 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday as global concern grew over its safety in a war raging ever closer to its six reactors.

Russian troops seized control of the site - Europe's biggest atomic facility - in early March.

"It is obvious that the plant and physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times," IAEA head Rafael Grossi said on Thursday as he and part of his team returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory after a productive first visit lasting around three hours.

The Argentinian said some of his inspectors would stay at the plant "until Sunday or Monday" to "dig deeper" into some of the observations the team had made to draw up a report. He did not specify how many stayed behind but said the agency would retain a permanent presence there.

"We have achieved something very important today, and the important thing is the IAEA is staying here."

Russia's envoy to Vienna, Mr Mikhail Ulyanov, said six IAEA inspectors had stayed behind and that two more would remain there "on a permanent basis".

"We welcome this because an international presence can dispel the many rumours about the state of affairs at the nuclear power plant," he told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

A shelling attack on the area at dawn on Thursday had forced one of the plant's six reactors to close in what Ukraine's Energoatom nuclear agency said was "the second time in 10 days" that Russian shelling had forced the closure of a reactor.

It said the plant's emergency protection system kicked in, shutting reactor five, with the attack damaging a back-up power supply.

The shelling left only one of the six reactors working.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops pressed ahead with a counteroffensive in the nearby region of Kherson to retake areas seized by Russia at the start of the invasion.

Despite the conflict, now in its seventh month, children started a new school year on Thursday, although in several regions that meant being back online as all school attendance was cancelled owing to the ongoing fighting.

"I'm happy to be back at school but I would be even happier if there was no war because I miss my teacher and my friends," nine-year-old Antonina Sidorenko told AFP as she started her online lessons with the distant crackle of gunfire in the background.

Group of Seven, or G-7, finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details of the plan.

They said that the per-barrel level of the price cap would be determined later.

AFP, REUTERS