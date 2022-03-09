UN human rights chief to visit China, including Xinjiang, in May

GENEVA • United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet announced yesterday that she has reached an agreement with China for a visit, "foreseen" in May, and said she had already raised with Beijing cases of arrest and detention of activists.

Her visit would include a stop in the remote western region of Xinjiang, where activists say some one million Uighurs have been held in mass detention, she told the Human Rights Council.

China rejects accusations of abuse, describing the camps as vocational centres to combat extremism, and in late 2019, it said all people in the camps had "graduated".

Ms Bachelet, speaking by video message to the Geneva forum, made no reference to her long-awaited report on alleged abuses against Uighurs.

Her office began gathering evidence 31/2 years ago and in December, her spokesman had promised its release within weeks.

Referring to China, Ms Bachelet voiced concern at the treatment of people who speak up on human rights issues that are deemed critical of Chinese government policies. Some had faced house arrest or prison terms based on criminal charges stemming from their activities, she said.

"My office has raised a number of such cases with the government and encouraged the authorities to take steps to ensure that freedom of expression and opinion are fully respected and protected," Ms Bachelet added, giving no details.

An advance team from her office would leave next month to prepare her visit - the first by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights since Ms Louise Arbour went to China in 2005 - she said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss were among speakers at the council last week who voiced concern about the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

