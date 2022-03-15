UN holds biodiversity talks as part of effort to stave off mass extinction

PARIS • Global efforts to cut plastic and agricultural pollution, protect a third of wild spaces and ultimately live "in harmony with nature" will dominate United Nations biodiversity negotiations that began yesterday, held in person after a two-year delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 200 countries are due to adopt a global framework this year to safeguard nature by the middle of the century from the destruction wrought by humanity, with a key milestone of 30 per cent protected by 2030.

The aim is also to safeguard the "services" nature supplies: the air we breathe, the water we drink, the soil that yields the food we eat.

The meeting in Geneva will set the stage for a crucial UN biodiversity summit, initially due to be held in China in 2020 and postponed several times. It is now expected to take place at the end of August.

The Geneva meeting is a chance to strengthen a draft global biodiversity agreement "that many observers feel currently lacks the teeth needed to meaningfully address interconnected biodiversity and climate crises that cannot be solved in isolation", according to The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental organisation based in the United States.

Campaigners have for years been calling for a deal on halting biodiversity loss similar to what the Paris Agreement outlined for the climate.

Previous efforts to halt this devastation have fallen short, with countries failing, for example, to meet almost all the biodiversity targets set in 2010.

Despite often being overshadowed by the efforts to combat climate change, the plight of the natural world is no less catastrophic.

Intensive agriculture is depleting the soil and has fouled waterways. Oceans are overfished, and plastics and other pollutants are invading ecosystems and threatening our health.

And now climate change is a growing threat that could compound all of these problems.

Last month, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that 9 per cent of all the world's species are likely to be "at high risk" of extinction even if warming is capped at the ambitious Paris Agreement target of 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.