UN experts point to evidence of 'genocidal incitement' against Palestinians

Smoke rises above Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
GENEVA - A group of United Nations experts said on Thursday there was "evidence of increasing genocidal incitement" against the Palestinian people in what it said were "grave violations" committed by Israel.

"We are deeply disturbed by the failure of governments to heed our call and to achieve an immediate ceasefire," the group of experts, which included several U.N. special rapporteurs, said in a statement.

"We are also profoundly concerned about the support of certain governments for Israel's strategy of warfare against the besieged population of Gaza, and the failure of the international system to mobilise to prevent genocide."

U.N. experts had previously warned that the Palestinian people were at "grave risk of genocide". REUTERS

