UN council backs probe into Russian human rights violations

GENEVA • The United Nations Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly yesterday for a resolution condemning alleged rights violations by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine and for setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.

Thirty-two members of the council voted in favour of the resolution brought by Ukraine, and two - Russia and Eritrea - voted against, while 13 abstained.

The heavy blow to Russia came after the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday issued its own powerful rebuke, with a 141-5 vote to deplore Moscow's invasion and demand an immediate withdrawal.

The rights council in Geneva also condemned "in the strongest possible terms the human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humani-tarian law resulting from the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine".

The text, presented by Kyiv, called for the "swift and verifiable withdrawal of Russian Federation troops and Russian-backed armed groups from the entire territory of Ukraine".

During the debate on Thursday, the diplomats had slammed Russia for its "unprovoked" and "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine, while the UN warned that the rising nuclear threat put all of humanity at risk.

Representatives from a wide range of countries voiced alarm and condemnation during an urgent debate before the 47-member council about the rights implications of the full-scale Russian invasion that began a week ago.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned the council that the invasion had "opened a new and dangerous chapter in world history". She voiced particular concern over the nuclear threat, after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered his country's nuclear forces to be put on high alert.

"Elevated threat levels for nuclear weapons underline the gravity of the risks to all of humanity," she said. Moscow has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the deterrence forces.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council was to hold an emergency meeting requested by Britain yesterday after Russian forces attacked Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said. The session was requested by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diplomats told Agence France-Presse, with the United States, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania joining the call for an urgent meeting.

In Geneva on Thursday, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told the rights council in a video message: "Barbarians should... have no seat in the alliance of civilisations."

"We are here today because of Russia's premeditated and totally unprovoked attack," said US Ambassador Sheba Crocker, who like a number of speakers sported a blue and yellow ribbon in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

British Ambassador Simon Manley agreed, saying Thursday's meeting came at "a moment of unprecedented threat to the very principles upon which this organisation was forged... to save ourselves from the scourge of war and protect human rights around the globe".

Only a small group of countries backed Moscow during Thursday's debate, including Venezuela, Syria and Belarus.

Russian Ambassador Gennady Gatilov unleashed a range of charges against Kyiv, including that it, "in the best traditions of Nazi Germany, began to virtually exterminate the Russian-speaking population in the country".

