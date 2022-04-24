UN chief to have separate meetings with Putin, Zelensky this week

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with United Nations chief Antonio Guterres in Russia this week.

"On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti on Friday.

"He will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin." No other details were provided.

After the Moscow visit, Mr Guterres will head to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and his foreign minister on Thursday, the UN said.

A UN spokesman said last Wednesday that Mr Guterres had asked to meet the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

The UN has been largely marginalised in the crisis since Mr Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb 24. Mr Guterres is seeking to spur dialogue to end the conflict, the UN said.

Mr Putin has not taken phone calls from Mr Guterres, or had any contact with him since the UN chief stated that Russia's military campaign violated the UN charter.

Separately, the US military expects more than 20 countries to attend Ukraine-focused defence talks it will host in Germany this week that will also involve Kyiv's long-term defence needs, the Pentagon said on Friday.

But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby appeared to play down expectations of announcements on long-term assistance at the talks on Tuesday, saying: "We're not going into this with a pre-cooked set of endings here."

He added that about 40 nations have been invited to attend the talks, which were not being organised under the Nato alliance umbrella, and include non-Nato nation states.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS