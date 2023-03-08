UN chief in Ukraine to meet Zelensky

UNITED NATIONS, United States - UN chief Antonio Guterres arrived in war-torn Ukraine on Tuesday to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his third trip since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the United Nations announced.

Mr Guterres “is currently in Ukraine,” his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters, after UN officials had said the secretary-general had arrived in Poland en route to Kyiv.

Mr Guterres was due to arrive in the capital later on Tuesday before meeting Mr Zelensky on Wednesday morning, according to his office. He is due to depart Ukraine that day and be back at United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday.

“We’ll give you details of the discussions he has with the president of Ukraine once those have happened,” Mr Haq said, adding that “there’s no visit to Moscow planned” after the Kyiv stop.

The leader of the global body will meet Mr Zelensky “to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain export scheme) in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues.”

No further substantive information was provided about the visit, the third by Mr Guterres after trips to Ukraine in April and August last year, following Russia’s invasion on Feb 24, 2022.

At a UN Security Council meeting held on the anniversary of the start of the war, Mr Guterres slammed the invasion is a “blatant violation” of the UN Charter and international law.

“It has unleashed widespread death, destruction and displacement,” he told the 15-member council, which includes permanent member Russia, saying life was “a living hell for the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Guterres has emphasised the human toll of the war, saying more than eight million Ukrainians have fled to other parts of Europe, and another 5.4 million are internally displaced.

Half of Ukrainian children have been forced from their homes, and face higher risks of violence, abuse and exploitation, he told the Security Council last month.