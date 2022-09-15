UN chief appeals for cooperation to address 'world in peril'

NEW YORK - UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for solidarity and cooperation to address a "world in peril" at the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

"We face a world in peril across our work to advance peace, human rights and sustainable development," Mr Guterres said on Tuesday, citing conflicts and climate change, a "broken global financial system", poverty, inequality, hunger and divisions.

"Addressing common challenges will require continued solidarity as we demonstrate the great promise and potential of this organisation," he said ahead of the start of the General Assembly's high-level event.

Next week, dozens of heads of state and government from around the world will take turns speaking at the General Assembly.

While there are currently no changes to the schedule, the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth next Monday, which many leaders are expected to attend, leaves uncertainty about the week's proceedings.

Mr Guterres will not travel to London for the Queen's funeral, his spokesman said.

Mr Stephane Dujarric, the UN secretary-gneral's spokesman, said he does not anticipate any changes in the schedule.

"There may be impact on the speakers' list of who speaks when. But the meetings are going on as scheduled," he said.

A summit on education scheduled for Monday, for which 90 leaders previously confirmed their attendance, will go ahead.

The months ahead will continue testing the strength and durability of the multilateral system the UN represents, Mr Guterres told delegates.

"The world is looking to the members of the assembly to use all of the tools at your disposal to negotiate and forge consensus and solutions: debate, deliberation, diplomacy. These eternal tools represent the best pathway to a better, more peaceful world," he said.

In his opening remarks, General Assembly president Csaba Korosi called for solutions through solidarity, sustainability and science.

"The contours of the transformation we need are already known," he said. "What remains to be seen is whether we will deliver."

For all these appeals towards a consensus, Russia's war in Ukraine will inevitably be hotly debated on the floor and continue to divide delegates.

The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the General Assembly, with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

Moscow asked Washington for 56 visas, according to a letter on Sept 2 to Mr Guterres from Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia. The Russian diplomatic source said the US approved 24 visas.

The relationship between the US and Russia has ruptured since Moscow invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the US was "violating its obligations" by not issuing visas to Russia's full delegation, and added that it would hold the UN and the US to account over the situation.

AFP, XINHUA, REUTERS