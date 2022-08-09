UN calls for access to Ukraine nuclear plant after shelling

TOKYO • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday called for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of Europe's largest atomic complex at the weekend.

"Any attack (on) a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing," Mr Guterres told a news conference in Japan, where he attended the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing.

Despite the shelling, the nuclear reactor complex was operating in "normal mode", Interfax news agency quoted Mr Yevgeniy Balitsky, the Russian-installed head of the local administration, as saying yesterday.

Russian forces captured the nuclear plant, Europe's largest atomic power complex, in early March, shortly after Moscow's Feb 24 invasion of its neighbour. The complex is still run by Ukrainian technicians.

Ukraine blamed Russia for renewed shelling in the area of the plant last Saturday that had damaged three radiation sensors and injured a worker. It was the second reported hit on the plant in as many days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a televised address on Sunday, accused Russia of waging "nuclear terror" that warranted more international sanctions, this time on Moscow's sprawling nuclear power sector.

The Zaporizhzhia region's Russian-installed authority said Ukrainian forces hit the site with a multiple rocket launcher, damaging administrative buildings and a storage area. Russia's embassy in Washington itemised the damage, saying Ukrainian artillery damaged two high-voltage power lines and a water pipeline, but critical infrastructure was unaffected.

Mr Guterres said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needed access to the plant. "We fully support the IAEA in all their efforts in relation to creat(ing) the conditions for stabilisation of the plant," he said.

IAEA director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi has warned that the latest attack "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

Kyiv yesterday called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone around the nuclear power station. "What needs to be done is to remove occupying forces from the station and to create a de-militarised zone on the territory of the station," said Mr Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear energy company, Energoatom.

"The fact that they are there is the greatest danger going forwards, towards an accident with radiation or even to a nuclear catastrophe," he added in a statement distributed by the agency.

Mr Kotin said Russia had deployed some 500 Russian troops and 50 pieces of military hardware at Zaporizhzhia and that the situation at the plant marked a "deterioration" over recent days.

Elsewhere, a deal to unblock Ukraine's food exports and ease global shortages gathered pace as two grain ships sailed out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports yesterday, raising the total to 12 since the first vessel left a week ago.

Four ships that left Ukraine on Sunday were expected to anchor near Istanbul yesterday evening, Turkey's defence ministry said, and would be inspected today.

The two latest outgoing ships were carrying almost 59,000 tonnes of corn and soya beans and were bound for Italy and south-eastern Turkey following inspections. The four that left on Sunday bore almost 170,000 tonnes of corn and other food.

The July 22 grain export pact brokered by Turkey and the United Nations represents a rare diplomatic triumph as fighting churns on in Ukraine and aims to help ease soaring global food prices arising from the war.

Before Moscow's invasion, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports. The disruption since then has raised the spectre of famine in parts of the world.

Ukraine hopes to export 20 million tonnes of grain in silos and 40 million from its new harvest to help rebuild its shattered economy, the country's economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said in July.

Meanwhile, Moscow-backed authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday said they were pressing ahead with plans to stage a referendum on joining Russia. "I signed a decree... to start working on the issue of organising a referendum on the reunification of the Zaporizhzhia region with the Russian Federation," Mr Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Moscow-installed administration, said on social media.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE