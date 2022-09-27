UN body seeks aviation climate pact despite global tensions

MONTREAL/PARIS - A United Nations (UN) body has begun global talks to hammer out a consensus on reducing airline emissions in the face of lingering discord over climate change and the impact of war in Ukraine.

The 193-nation International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) assembly, held every three years, is the first since Covid-19.

The group is putting pressure on policymakers to speed up reforms.

It is also the first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine soured international dialogue on a range of issues and set off a political storm over the alleged seizure of foreign jets.

Russia, which faces sanctions and a ban on the use of its airspace by Western airlines, urged the assembly to "stop the destructive actions of individual states", saying the carbon cost of skirting Russia rendered climate efforts "pointless".

The West says Russia has illegally confiscated hundreds of foreign-leased jets, a charge Moscow denies. Both sides are expected to air their views during the gathering from Tuesday in ICAO's Montreal headquarters, once used as a Cold War back-channel.

A top ICAO official called for unity on long-term issues at stake during the 11-day talks.

"I am very confident that member states... will come with an open mind to find a common understanding and present a way forward towards aviation and sustainability which is a central theme in this assembly," Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar said.

Airlines last year adopted a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 in a de facto dress-rehearsal that drew reservations from Chinese carriers, reflecting Beijing's more cautious stance on multilateral action.

Now the baton passes to governments, with airlines, planemakers and airports pressing for unity to avoid destabilising aviation's cross-border ecosystem.

But high costs and concerns from countries like China and Russia remain potential obstacles.

"The ICAO Assembly ... is really pivotal; we're hoping that more than 190 states will come together to rally behind a global policy framework," Airbus Executive Vice-President for Corporate Affairs Julie Kitcher told investors.

Airlines produce 2-3 per cent of total emissions but some 12 per cent of transport emissions - a percentage likely to increase as other modes switch to alternatives like electricity faster than currently appears possible for anything but the shortest fights.

"We have to do something," Mr Emile Nguza Arao, director general of Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority, told Reuters.

"Sitting on our hands is not an option."