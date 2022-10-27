Ultra-rich UK PM Sunak to move into Downing Street flat

LONDON - Britain’s ultra-wealthy new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above No. 10 Downing Street, despite owning a string of luxury properties including one in London.

Mr Sunak’s portfolio of properties reportedly includes a penthouse in California, a house in London’s exclusive Kensington district and a mansion in his Yorkshire constituency in the north of England.

But the Prime Minister’s press secretary has confirmed he will be moving into Downing Street.

“They will be moving into the No. 10 flat,” the spokesman said, adding that she did not know if they had any plans to redecorate.

Former leader Boris Johnson got into hot water over an expensive refit of his prime ministerial flat believed to have cost more than £200,000 (S$326,160).

The ousted premier’s lavish refurbishment of his flat, next door at No. 11 Downing Street, was overseen by his wife Carrie. Controversy over the way it was funded handed ample ammunition to Mr Johnson’s critics.

The details of expensive rolls of wallpaper, hyper-fashionable soft furnishings and deep-pocketed donors became the stuff of endless newspaper articles that ultimately undermined his authority.

Although the No. 10 flat in Downing Street is in a prime location, it is relatively small.

Mr Sunak’s move there will mark a return to the flat being the London home of the British prime minister.

Sunak’s Labrador comes too

Traditionally British leaders lived in the flat above No. 10 Downing Street. The main building it sits above is the official residence and office of the country’s prime ministers.

Chancellors generally lived in the larger flat above No. 11.

However, when Mr Tony Blair and Mr Gordon Brown were prime minister and chancellor, they swapped flats to accommodate Mr Blair’s growing family.

In fact, Mr Sunak only recently moved out of the No. 10 flat as he lived there during his time as Mr Johnson’s finance minister, until resigning in July.