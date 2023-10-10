Ulster schoolgirl, 12, left in coma after vaping made her lungs too weak to fight infection

A 12-year-old girl in Northern Ireland was left in an induced coma for three days after vaping made her lungs so weak that she was unable to fight off an infection.

Her family shared their harrowing recent experience as part of a Northern Ireland Chest Heart Heart & Stroke campaign to prevent young people from vaping.

Sarah Griffin, who is asthmatic, began coughing one evening but her parents first dismissed it as being down to a change in weather which triggered her asthma.

The next morning however, Sarah was “completely out of breath”, according to her mother, Mary.

Sarah was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where it was discovered that her oxygen levels were “very low”.

“The doctor showed me an X-ray of Sarah’s lungs and explained one had been badly injured,” recounted Ms Griffin.

“The other was therefore working overtime and aggravating her asthma. Sarah also had an infection, so everything combined had a massive impact on her body, extremely quickly.”

Sarah was transferred to the intensive care unit, before doctors were forced to put her in an induced coma four hours later. Ms Griffin described the experience as “heartbreaking” and “a nightmare come true”.

After three days, Sarah was successfully brought out of her coma and her ventilator was removed. She has since been recovering at home.

Ms Griffin said that doctors later explained to her that if she had not been vaping, she would have been “in a better position” to fight off the infection.

“The doctors said if Sarah had got to hospital any later the outcome would have been entirely different. That is something I can’t even think about,” she added.

Even though she is out of the hospital, the recovery process is still not straightfoward for Sarah.

“For the rest of her life Sarah will be classed as a high-risk patient if she is admitted to hospital because of the effect this (episode) has had on her physically,” explained Ms Griffin.

“This isn’t a case of a hospital stay and that’s it over with. Sarah was discharged with steroids, new inhalers, and a new (personal plan) to help manage her asthma.”