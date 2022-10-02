British PM Truss admits tax cuts misstep at start of tense Tory conference

BIRMINGHAM - British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday conceded she should have better prepared the country for her recent debt-driven mini-budget, which slashed taxes and sparked market turmoil, as her restive ruling Tories kick off their annual conference.

Less than a month into the job but already mired in a deep crisis, the new Tory leader insisted the controversial plans would return Britain to economic growth, as it grapples with decades-high inflation and imminent recession.

With the Conservative Party faithful gathering for four days in Birmingham, Ms Truss also sought to reassure critics that she will reduce the extra government borrowing earmarked to fund the tax cuts for the wealthiest.

"I do stand by the package we announced... but I do accept we should have laid the ground better there," Ms Truss told the BBC in her first live TV appearance since the contentious proposals were unveiled on Sept 23.

"We have a clear plan moving forward, both to deal with the energy crisis and to deal with inflation, but also to get the economy growing," she added, while also vowing to curb government debt "over the medium term".

'Under a bus'

Opposition parties, much of the public, and even Conservative MPs - notably backers of her defeated leadership rival Rishi Sunak - were aghast at the mini-budget announced by Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

It went further than many had expected, abolishing the top rate of income tax and lifting a cap on bankers' bonuses.

Markets tanked in response, and the Bank of England staged an emergency intervention to bail out embattled pension funds, setting the stage for a likely fractious annual conference.

Ms Truss revealed on Sunday she had not discussed axing high-earners' 45 per cent tax rate with her Cabinet, and appeared to distance herself from the politically toxic move by claiming "it was a decision that the Chancellor made".

That prompted an immediate rebuke from erstwhile Tory MP ally Nadine Dorries, who accused her of "throwing (Mr Kwarteng) under a bus on the first day of conference".

Appearing on the BBC immediately after Ms Truss, Conservative lawmaker Michael Gove was one of several Tories to express alarm at the plans.

He branded them "profoundly" problematic and said there would need to be "a course correction".