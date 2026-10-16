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UK's Streeting says he and Hegseth welcomed Starlink restoration in Ukraine

Britain's Defence Minister Wes Streeting shakes hands with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 - Britain's defense secretary said he and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed the restoration of the Starlink service in Ukraine in talks on Thursday, but did not get into why the interruption happened.

During an appearance on Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Wes Streeting was asked, after his meeting with Hegseth, if the Pentagon restricted offensive and defensive capability for Ukraine in order to prevent strikes on Russian energy installations.

He replied: "That's not my understanding. We didn't really get into why the service interruption had happened. We did reflect briefly on the fact that it had been restored and welcome that."

Streeting said he was not going to speculate on why the interruption happened.

Ukraine said Elon Musk’s SpaceX had restricted Starlink services on Wednesday, hampering the country's attack and air-defence drone missions.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, which operates Starlink, said the US government controlled the system's speeds. REUTERS