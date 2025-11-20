UK's Starmer to go to China at the end of January, Sky News says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends the Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 19, 2025. ©House of Commons/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. IMAGE MUST NOT BE ALTERED.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit China at the end of January, Sky News reported on Thursday, in what would be the first visit to the country by a British leader in seven years.

Starmer's Labour government has made improved relations with Beijing a priority as it seeks foreign investment to make good on its election pledge to upgrade infrastructure and grow Britain's economy.

But the relationship has been bumpy with both countries trading accusations of spying.

The prime minister's office said it would set out any travel plans in the usual way when asked about a possible Starmer visit. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A visit in January would come just weeks after Britain is expected to decide on whether to approve a new Chinese embassy in London that critics say will pose a security risk.

Britain's MI5 security service this week issued a new warning to lawmakers about attempts by Chinese agents to collect information and influence activity.

British prosecutors abandoned a case in September against two British men charged with spying on members of parliament for China, saying the British government had not provided clear evidence to show that Beijing was a threat to its national security.

The collapse of the case led to accusations from opposition politicians that Starmer was prioritising better relations with Beijing over national security. The government denies that.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was the last British leader to visit China in 2018, but Britain's relations with China under subsequent Conservative governments were soured by clashes over human rights, Hong Kong and allegations of Chinese espionage. REUTERS