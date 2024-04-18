UK's Rwanda asylum plan to be debated on April 22

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Rwandan President Paul Kagame outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 9, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame pose for the media, ahead of their meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 9, 2024. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 07:15 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

LONDON - Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will be debated on Monday April 22 in the House of Commons, the government said on Thursday, setting the date for what it hopes will be the last stage in a protracted parliamentary battle over the scheme.

On Wednesday, Britain's House of Lords rejected for a fourth time the piece of legislation needed for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to push through one of his flagship policies.

Under the scheme, the government wants to start sending asylum seekers arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda to have their claims processed.

“Our intention is to get this done on Monday,” Sunak's spokesman said, adding that the government did not want to see any more delay.

The bill will continue to be passed between both houses of parliament until the final wording is agreed. Parliamentary time was also set aside, if needed, for further debate on April 23. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top