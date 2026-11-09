UK's Russell Brand due in court for rape and sexual assault sentencing

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LONDON, Nov 9 - Comedian Russell Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and star of Hollywood movies, is due in a London court on Monday to be jailed after he was found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more.

Brand – the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry who in recent years moved away from the mainstream and became an anti-establishment commentator – was convicted of rape and three sexual assaults on Thursday.

The 51-year-old arrived at Southwark Crown Court in a prison van ahead of his sentencing. Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand last week that he faced a lengthy prison term.

London's Metropolitan Police has said that Brand is under investigation for two other alleged rapes, one involving a then 16-year-old girl, and the head of the force said he "wouldn't be surprised if many more came forward".

Brand, who starred in films such as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall", "Get Him to the Greek" and "Arthur", had denied all the charges and ever having non-consensual sex.

But prosecutors said Brand, who rose to fame as a television presenter known for his loquacious manner and flamboyant appearance, used and abused women to satisfy his own desires.

After a four-week trial, Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three sexual assaults committed between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent assault. REUTERS