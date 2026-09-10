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Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative

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The issue of mental health and suicide prevention is one of Prince William’s key campaigning strands.

The issue of mental health and suicide prevention is one of Prince William’s key campaigning strands.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON - A host of famous British sporting figures will join Prince William to launch a new initiative to help the sports sector do more to help prevent suicide on Sept 10.

The heir to the British throne will be accompanied by British Olympic champions Kelly Holmes, Jason and Laura Kenny, and former England footballer Jill Scott for the event, which coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The event will be held at English Premier League football club Everton’s ground.

The issue of mental health and suicide prevention is one of William’s key campaigning strands. Last October, he came close to tears as he discussed the impact of suicide with a woman whose husband had taken his own life.

The initiative named On Your Side, which has been produced by the Royal Foundation, William and his wife Kate’s charitable organisation, aims to help people in sporting environments spot warning signs and provide support to individuals before they reach a crisis point.

William’s office Kensington Palace said the toolkit, designed in partnership with the Chasing the Stigma mental health charity, could be used from local clubs to elite organisations.

“It is relevant to everyone involved in sport, including players, coaches, staff, volunteers, families and spectators,” it said.

To mark the launch, the Royal Foundation has produced a short film to highlight suicide prevention which features England football star Harry Kane as well as Formula One driver George Russell.

The Football Association, the Premier League and British Cycling are set to announce commitments to implement the toolkit within their policies and practices, Kensington Palace said.

The National Suicide Prevention Network was launched in 2025 with the help of £1 million (S$1.7 million) of funding from the Royal Foundation. REUTERS

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Prince William chokes up as he discusses impact of suicide
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.