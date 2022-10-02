UK's PM Liz Truss faces TV inquisition ahead of tense Tory conference

LONDON - After a week of market turmoil, dismal headlines and disastrous polls, British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a TV grilling Sunday at the start of her restive Conservative party's annual conference.

Less than a month into the job, the new Tory leader will sit down with the BBC in Birmingham, where the party is kicking off its four-day gathering, and is expected to again defend her controversial economic plans.

Opposition parties, much of the public and even Conservative MPs - notably backers of her defeated leadership rival Rishi Sunak - are aghast at the debt-fuelled proposals to cut taxes unveiled by Ms Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

Markets tanked in response to the package, and the Bank of England staged an emergency intervention to bail out embattled pension funds, setting the stage for a difficult few days in Birmingham.

Breaking nearly a week of silence, Ms Truss held a round of broadcast interviews with regional BBC stations on Thursday - when her awkward pauses generated almost as many headlines as her defence of the plan.

She then followed up with further interviews and a newspaper article Friday in which she vowed to press on with the policies but get "an iron grip" on public finances.

"I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term," she wrote in The Sun tabloid.

"Not everyone will like what we are doing, but I want to reassure the public that the government has a clear plan that I believe is right for the country."

Sunday's live TV appearance is her first before a national UK audience since Mr Kwarteng unveiled the contentious proposals on Sept 23, and comes after a raft of polls showed a dramatic slump for her party. The weekend politics programme begins at 8.30am (3.30pm Singapore time).

One poll Friday by YouGov found that 51 per cent of Britons think that Ms Truss should resign - and 54 per cent want Mr Kwarteng to go.

Several other polls in recent days showed the opposition Labour party with mammoth leads of up to 33 points over the Conservatives - its biggest since the heyday of former Labour prime minister Tony Blair in the late 1990s.

Echoing Mr Blair, Labour leader Keir Starmer says that his party now represents mainstream UK voters, and has demanded Ms Truss recall Parliament rather than press ahead with her conference.

As it is, both Mr Sunak and former prime minister Boris Johnson are reportedly staying away from Birmingham.

But Ms Truss will have plenty of critics lying in wait at what the Tories bill as Europe's largest annual political event.