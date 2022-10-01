UK's Kwarteng promises to bring spending under control

British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has promised a full forecast from the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - The British government will make a new "commitment" to bring public spending under control following a week of financial turmoil, British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in an op-ed in The Telegraph on Friday.

Kwarteng vowed to publish a "credible" plan in November to reduce debt.

He also doubled down on his mini-budget, writing that while some measures may not be universally popular "we had no other choice."

Kwarteng unveiled a string of lower taxes last week that were, unusually, not accompanied by forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Sterling fell to a record low against the US dollar and the sell-off led the Bank of England to intervene with emergency bond-buying to protect pension funds from partial collapse.

In his article in the newspaper, Kwarteng wrote: "The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan will set out a credible plan to get debt falling as a share of GDP in the medium term, with new fiscal rules and a commitment to spending discipline. And this will be alongside a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility."

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday she recognised there had been some financial market disruption following the government's so-called mini budget and that it was important monetary and fiscal policy are coordinated.

More On This Topic
Truss, Kwarteng meet UK fiscal watchdog, stick to forecast timetable
Britain in crisis: How not to run a country

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top