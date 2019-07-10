UK's Boris Johnson refuses to back envoy to US amid diplomatic row

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Boris Johnson, the favourite to become the next UK prime minister, refused to commit to keeping Britain's ambassador to Washington in his role amid a diplomatic spat that saw US President Donald Trump calling the envoy "a pompous fool".

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused the US President of being "disrespectful and wrong", but Mr Johnson said during a televised debate for the two candidates on Tuesday night (July 9) that Mr Trump had been "dragged into a British political debate".

He added that he didn't think it was "necessarily the right thing" for the President to tweet the remarks.

The transatlantic row was triggered by the publication of confidential diplomatic cables in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, in which ambassador Kim Darroch called Mr Trump "inept" and "incompetent", and his White House "uniquely dysfunctional".

That prompted the US President to freeze out the envoy, saying his administration "will no longer deal with" him.

Mr Trump also criticised Prime Minister Theresa May over her handling of Brexit.

"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Mr Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

"I don't know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool."

Mrs May's government has tried to quell the rising tensions. Her spokesman, Mr James Slack, told reporters in London the "selected" memos do not reflect the closeness and esteem with which the UK holds the relationship.

He also said Mr Darroch has the "full confidence" of the Prime Minister.

Handling the fallout of a major diplomatic spat with Britain's most important foreign ally will be an early headache for either Mr Johnson or Mr Hunt.

During their debate, the foreign secretary said he would resist pressure from Mr Trump and keep Mr Darroch in his role as envoy until he's due to retire.

"Who chooses our ambassadors is a matter for the United Kingdom government and the United Kingdom prime minister," Mr Hunt said. "If I am our next prime minister, the ambassador in Washington stays."

But Mr Johnson said it would be "presumptuous" of him to commit to keeping the ambassador on and criticised the leaking of the cables.

"Whoever leaked that deserves to be eviscerated," Mr Johnson said. "I, and I alone will decide who takes politically sensitive jobs such as ambassador to the US."

Former UK Prime Minister John Major, who is supporting Mr Hunt to be the next leader, criticised Mr Johnson's stance, saying Mr Darroch was doing his job properly and shouldn't be forced out.

"The whole of the diplomatic service will have seen that one of their most senior diplomats was prepared to be thrown to the wolves," Mr Major said on BBC Radio.

"I don't think anyone who does that will endear themselves in obtaining the loyalty of the civil service in future."

Mr Darroch has been in his post since January 2016. UK ambassadorial postings can vary in length, but typically last four years, according to the Foreign Office, which declined to say when the envoy was due to leave Washington.

That timing suggests Mr Darroch might be expected to leave his assignment early in 2020.