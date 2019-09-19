UK's Johnson and Trump discuss need for united diplomatic response to Saudi attack

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump condemned last weekend's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response in a telephone call on Wednesday (Sept 18), Mr Johnson's office said.

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners," a statement said.

"They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."

A White House spokesman said in a statement the two leaders"reaffirmed the value of the special relationship in addressing shared security concerns, most notably Iran's destabilising behaviour".