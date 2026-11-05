UK's Channel 4 cancels 'Married at First Sight' after rape allegations

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LONDON, Nov 5 - Britain's Channel 4 said on Thursday that "Married at First Sight UK" would not return to screens following a review prompted by serious allegations of misconduct during the making of the hit reality show.

The broadcaster removed all previous seasons of the show in May after a BBC report detailed allegations of rape by two women during filming.

Channel 4 said a review by law firm Clyde & Co had found its welfare protocols complied with broadcasting codes, although there were isolated incidents where the welfare framework was not fully implemented.

A second part of the review, by former BBC executive Lorraine Heggessey, found the protocols were "extensive, extremely thorough and of a high standard", Channel 4 said.

The show, in which strangers are matched by experts and "marry" at first sight, is part of an international franchise across multiple countries, including the United States and Australia.

Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra said welfare across its programmes was a primary concern.

"Whilst the review praised the welfare protocols in place and made no findings that Channel 4 breached the Ofcom Code or that the format is inherently unsafe, I have to consider when is the right time for Channel 4 to move on from a format," she said.

Implementing all of the review's recommendations would fundamentally alter the show's format, she said, adding that she believed it had "run its course" after 10 years.

The BBC reported in July that a cast member from the show had been arrested on suspicion of rape following its investigation. REUTERS