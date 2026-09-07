UK's Burnham, Trump discuss working towards Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, Downing Street says

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FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham leaves 10 Downing Street to attend his first PMQs at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/ File Photo

LONDON, Sept 7 - Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, with the two leaders agreeing on "the need to continue working towards a ceasefire" to end Russia's war in Ukraine, Downing Street said.

• "The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's support for Ukraine and for recent U.S.-led peace negotiations," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

• Burnham and Trump also discussed the Middle East, with Burnham "stressing the importance of the two-state solution, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon", the spokesperson added.

• Monday's call comes after U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Sunday, having spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday. REUTERS