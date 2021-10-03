UK's biggest police force in the dock over failure to prevent rape-murder

LONDON • The British government has insisted that it backed the chief of London's police force even as questions mounted about missed opportunities that could have prevented horrific crimes by a serving officer.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was jailed last Thursday for the rest of his life after falsely arresting Ms Sarah Everard on the pretence that she had broken coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her.

The 33-year-old marketing executive's abduction in south London in March triggered nationwide anguish and debate about the safety of women and girls.

London's Metropolitan Police, Britain's biggest force, issued a lengthy statement after the rare whole-life sentence was handed down, vowing to make changes and admitting to possible lapses in how Couzens was vetted.

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse on Friday conceded that the case had struck a "devastating blow to the confidence that people have in police officers".

But despite the litany of apparent failures, and numerous other scandals that have dogged the London police in recent years, Mr Malthouse said the government still backed Met Commissioner Cressida Dick.

"She is a dedicated and talented and committed police officer who is driving the Metropolitan Police to ever greater standards of care and improvement and fighting crime," he told Sky News.

Nevertheless, the government would "hold the police to account about what went wrong, how this monster slipped through the net to become a police officer, how we can make sure it doesn't happen again", he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he had confidence in the police and Commissioner Dick as fury grew over Ms Everard's murder.

"I hope to goodness that it has not shaken public trust in those hundreds of thousands of police officers around the country... who do, overwhelmingly, a fantastic job," Mr Johnson said.

Asked if he was standing by Commissioner Dick, Mr Johnson said: "Yes, absolutely."

Mr Johnson said there was "disturbing stuff" about allegations of previous misconduct by Couzens that needed investigating, as well as his participation in WhatsApp groups with colleagues which is being probed.

The Met confirmed that it had been investigating an allegation of indecent exposure some 72 hours before Ms Everard was abducted, which had linked Couzens' car to the scene of the incident outside a McDonald's outlet in Kent, south-east England.

Assistant Met Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said that a vetting check was not carried out "correctly" on Couzens when he joined the Met in 2018, linking him to another indecent exposure case in Kent in 2015.

But the Met denied knowing that Couzens had, in his previous job with Britain's civil nuclear police, been known to his colleagues as "the rapist" because of his hostility to women.

The Met's statement also took the extraordinary step of advising the public to flag down a bus or, in the last resort, run away from a police officer if they suspect him of behaving unlawfully.

Ms Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested at a vigil for Ms Everard in March, described the police's suggestions as "almost laughable if they weren't so disgusting".

Separately, the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog is investigating the conduct of five Met officers over allegations that they sent discriminatory messages over WhatsApp. The Times newspaper reported that the officers are alleged to have shared misogynistic, racist and homophobic material with Couzens in the months before he killed Ms Everard.

Commissioner Dick last Thursday said Couzens had "brought shame" on the force.

"His actions were a gross betrayal of everything policing stands for," she added, vowing to learn lessons.

Prior to being dismissed in July, when he pleaded guilty, Couzens had served with the Met's elite diplomatic protection unit.

The force has also come under fire for repeatedly referring to Couzens as a "former" officer, overlooking that he was still in service when he brandished his warrant card at Ms Everard and handcuffed her.

