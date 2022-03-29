Ukrainians risk shelling to attend military funerals

LVIV • The clouds of black smoke hanging over Lviv's skyline had scarcely cleared overnight when mourners began gathering in the city on Sunday to bury Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war against Russia.

Even as firefighters hosed down an oil depot struck by rockets the day before, a crowd assembled at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Ukraine's western capital, just 60km from the border with Poland.

"I knew that the churches would be very crowded today. I was so worried," said 70-year-old retiree Liubov Odnorih.

She was one of many crammed into the ornate Ukrainian Greek Catholic church for the funeral of two soldiers killed in other parts of the country.

It was the youth of those dying in battle that struck the priest, Roman Vysochanskii.

"I came and looked at the burial plots for so many of them, I saw that the children for whom I cry are younger than my own," he said.

A few thousand kilometres away, in a provincial town in Kyrgyzstan, the mother of a man who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine wailed as his coffin was carried away by blue-uniformed Russian military men, on its final journey into the ground.

"Cursed Ukraine!" she cried, gently stroking the green, embroidered fabric with Islamic inscriptions draped over the coffin.

"You always wanted to join the Russian army and this is what happened. Where are you going, away from me? Take me with you!" she called to the coffin as the procession from her home began.

Mr Rustam Zarifulin's funeral in Kara-Balta, around an hour's drive from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, was the second of its kind this week in the mainly Muslim Central Asian country, as the echoes of Russia's war in Ukraine reverberate in some of the more remote regions of the former Soviet Union.

Amid tight restrictions on reporting the conflict, the Russian authorities last Friday gave only their second official military death toll since the start of the invasion on Feb 24, at 1,351.

This is far below Western estimates, with one senior Nato official saying between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war that is now over a month old.

Mr Zarifulin, who was 26, was born in Kyrgyzstan, but joined the Russian army after he left school. He died in Ukraine on March 14.

Kara-Balta officials joined staff from Moscow's embassy at the career serviceman's funeral, as cows ambled through the town's backstreets and an Islamic cleric oversaw prayers around the casket.

A Russian embassy attache said the dead soldier had been awarded a medal for bravery.

Local officials in the pro-Moscow country were heard asking residents attending the funeral not to talk to journalists, as canine barks and human crying punctuated the quiet.

