Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WWII victory

'Stay in the shelters'

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said Russian forces were now trying to advance in eastern Ukraine, where the situation was "difficult", but had moved back from the city of Kharkiv, where a local official reported heavy Russian shelling.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the deaths of dozens of people in the Russian bombing of a school in eastern Ukraine on Saturday.

"As a result of a Russian strike on Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, about 60 people were killed, civilians, who simply hid at the school, sheltering from shelling," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

About 90 people had taken refuge at the school, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region Serhiy Gaidai had said.

There was no response from Moscow, which says it does not target civilians.

Gaidai said three more civilians had been killed in Kharkiv and three in the Luhansk region, where he said Russian forces were trying to cut off a route to safety known as the Road of Life. It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.

"Today we do not know what to expect from the enemy, what terrible thing they might do, so please go out onto the street as little as possible, stay in the shelters," Gaidai said on Monday.

Zelensky said his country would win against Russia and would not cede any territory.

"There is no invader who can rule over our free people.

Sooner or later we will win," he said in a written address to mark the World War II victory anniversary.

Putin has repeatedly likened the war in Ukraine - which he casts as a battle against dangerous "Nazi"-inspired nationalists in Ukraine - to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded in 1941.

Ukraine and its allies reject the accusation of Nazism and the assertion that Russia is fighting for survival against an aggressive West, saying Putin unleashed an unprovoked war against a sovereign democratic state.

Ahead of the military parade, Russia's deputy prime minister Yuri Borisov said the country was developing new-generation hypersonic missiles and had enough high-precision missiles and ammunition to fulfill all the tasks assigned to its armed forces.

'Air feels different here'

Moscow has come under increasingly punishing sanctions since its invasion on Feb 24, with trade heavily impacted and assets seized.

The European Union's foreign policy chief said the bloc should consider using frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war.

Josep Borrell was speaking to the Financial Times.

In the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230km north-west of Mariupol, dozens of people who had fled the city and nearby occupied areas waited to register in a car park set up for evacuees.

"There's lots of people still in Mariupol who want to leave but can't," said history teacher Viktoria Andreyeva, 46, who said she had just reached the city after leaving her bombed home in Mariupol with her family in mid-April.

"The air feels different here, free," she said in a tent where volunteers offered food, basic supplies and toys to the evacuees, many travelling with small children.

Separatists said a total of 408 people were evacuated from Mariupol over the past 24 hours, including 65 children.

Mariupol is key to Moscow's efforts to link the Crimean Peninsula and the parts of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in Donbas controlled by separatists.