Ukrainians need to achieve peace, Zelensky emphasises

LVIV (Ukraine) • President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that Ukrainians "need to achieve peace" and stop Russian bombardment that has forced millions to flee to countries such as Poland, where US President Joe Biden got to witness the crisis first hand.

On the heels of leaders' summits in Brussels that aimed to show a united Western front against Russia's month-long invasion of its neighbour, Mr Biden visited Poland yesterday to meet US soldiers stationed in the area and non-governmental organisations helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion.

Appearing exhausted in a brief video address early yesterday, Mr Zelensky said he had made appeals to Western leaders "all for one reason - so that Russia understands that we need to achieve peace. Russia also needs to achieve peace".

"Every day we defend, we get closer to the peace we need so much… and you can't stop for a minute. Because every minute is about our destiny."

Speaking to 27 EU leaders via a video call on Thursday night, Mr Zelensky thanked them for sanctions against Russia but said they came too late to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine on Feb 24. "Now we are discussing Ukraine's membership in the European Union. At least here, I beg you, don't be late," Mr Zelensky said.

He also called out Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for maintaining close ties with Mr Putin and said he hopes key sceptics of EU enlargement - Germany, France and the Netherlands - would change tack.

Mr Orban later rebuffed the plea by Mr Zelensky for Hungary to support energy sanctions against Russia and provide military aid. "We're not going to let Hungary be dragged into the war, that's why we're not sending soldiers or weapons to Ukraine," Mr Orban, who is facing a general election on April 3, said in a Facebook post.

"For us, Hungary is first!"

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Mr Zelensky's comments on the need for a referendum over compromises with Russia is "smart leadership", broadcaster NTV reported.

Mr Zelensky had said on Monday that any compromises agreed with Russia to end the war would need to be voted upon in a referendum.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG