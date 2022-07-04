Ukrainians look to Kyiv beaches as respite from war

KYIV (AFP) - Ivan Sukhanov and his family used to holiday by the Black Sea.

This year, the family from Kyiv dreamt of travelling to Egypt.

Then Russian troops invaded. Now, they're going no further than the banks of the Dnipro river in the Ukrainian capital to have as normal a holiday as they can, in very abnormal circumstances.

"We wanted to show the children the pyramids, but the war ruined our plans," says the 41-year-old electrical engineer.

"This year, we're enjoying what's around Kyiv, the lakes, the parks... We're relaxing as best we can".

Kyiv boasts many sandy beaches, usually crowded during the hot summer months.

But on the first weekend of July, despite temperatures close to 30 deg C, no one is rushing to lay claim to a prime spot with a beach towel.

The city is still living in slow motion, even though Russian troops withdrew from the outer northern and northeast suburbs three months ago to concentrate their offensive on the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Compared to the rain of bombs in Donbas and the deadly strikes in the south of the country, Kyiv is now relatively calm.

"We're getting used to it," admits Mr Sukhanov, four months after Russian troops marched into his country on February 24.

So, when air-raid warnings sound, "we don't go to the shelters, we don't follow the security rules... We live as best we can, hoping that everything will be OK".

But anxiety that worse is yet to come dominates daily life.

A missile killed one person and wounded four others on June 26, in a neighbourhood near the centre of Kyiv that had already been hit twice.

Many also say they are affected by the air raid warnings that still sound regularly.

Add to that the daily curfew, from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am, and sandbags protecting statues and official buildings, and it's hard to forget you are living in a country at war.